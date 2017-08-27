Followers of convicted Indian guru end impasse with army

Followers of Ram Rahim Singh, whose loyalists went on a rampage after he was found guilty Friday, began trickling out one by one under army guard from the compound of their spiritual headquarters in Sirsa, a town in the northern state of Haryana. . . .

At a nearby shop adorned with posters of the 50-year-old spiritual leader, devotee Trilok Insaan defended the guru and accused police and troops of a brutal response.

"Our father can never do any sin," he told AFP.

"This is a conspiracy. Authorities issued a 'shoot at sight' order at innocent devotees, which is totally wrong."