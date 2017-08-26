UK opposition Labour to offer alternative soft Brexit in policy shift

“We will always put jobs and the economy first,” [shadow Brexit secretary Keir] Starmer told the Guardian.

“That means remaining in a form of customs union with the EU is a possible end destination for Labour, but that must be subject to negotiations. It also means that Labour is flexible as to whether the benefits of the single market are best retained by negotiating a new single market relationship or by working up from a bespoke trade deal,” he was quoted as saying.