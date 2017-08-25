Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 187 Seeds: 8972 Comments: 76281 Since: Mar 2007

VW engineer sentenced to 40-month prison term in diesel case | Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:59 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Liang pleaded guilty earlier this year to misleading regulators, and had cooperated with U.S. law enforcement officials investigating Volkswagen.

Prosecutors last week recommended that Liang, 63, receive a three-year prison sentence, reflecting credit for his months of cooperation with the U.S. investigation of Volkswagen’s diesel emissions fraud. Liang could have received a five-year prison term under federal sentencing guidelines. Liang’s lawyers had asked for a sentence of home detention and community service.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor