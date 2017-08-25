Newsvine

Mnuchin and wife viewed eclipse from Fort Knox roof: report |

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, actress Lousie Linton watched this week's eclipse from the roof of Fort Knox in Kentucky, according to a report by The Washington Post. . . .

Linton drew attention to the trip on social media earlier this week when she posted a photo with a description of her designer outfit that included the government plane in the background.

One Instagram user scoffed at the pic, saying "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

