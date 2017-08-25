Samsung heir guilty of bribery, sentenced to five years jail - AFP

In total 8.9 billion won ($7.9 million) was paid in bribes in return for favours including government support for Lee's hereditary succession at the group after his father was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014, the court found.

Lee had denied the charges, but presiding judge Kim Jin-Dong said: "He offered bribes in response to strong demands by the president."

Four other top Samsung executives were also convicted, with two jailed for up to four years, and the other pair given suspended terms.

Supporters demonstrating outside the court broke down in tears while Lee's lawyers said they would appeal "immediately", with lead attorney Song Wu-Cheol saying he "cannot possibly accept" the court's "interpretation of law and finding of facts".