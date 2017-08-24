Senate Republicans are surprised Trump is so focused on throwing bombs at members of his own party, even as the administration works closely with GOP leaders on tax reform.
“The White House staff that Trump has around him is singing off the same page as McConnell, which is we have shared legislative goals and we’re working on accomplishing them,” said the former Senate GOP leadership aide. “Everything is lined up pretty well except for the Twitter.”
GOP taken aback by Trump's verbal bombs
Thu Aug 24, 2017
