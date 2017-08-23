“Sorry. This is commentary dressed up as news reporting,” editor-in-chief Gerard Baker wrote in an early Wednesday morning email to a group of Wall Street Journal editors and reporters after reading a draft of a story on Trump's Phoenix rally. . . .
The emails were reviewed by The New York Times.
In comparing the draft of the story sent to Baker and the final version that was published in the paper Wednesday, the Times found several phrases pertaining to Trump were removed.
Wall Street Journal reporters chided by editor for 'selective criticism' of Trump | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:17 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment