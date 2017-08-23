Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 187 Seeds: 8967 Comments: 76250 Since: Mar 2007

Wall Street Journal reporters chided by editor for 'selective criticism' of Trump | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:17 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“Sorry. This is commentary dressed up as news reporting,” editor-in-chief Gerard Baker wrote in an early Wednesday morning email to a group of Wall Street Journal editors and reporters after reading a draft of a story on Trump's Phoenix rally. . . .

The emails were reviewed by The New York Times.

In comparing the draft of the story sent to Baker and the final version that was published in the paper Wednesday, the Times found several phrases pertaining to Trump were removed.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor