Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What to Expect From the Smartphone

Starting at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event from New York. The show, which will stream live on the company's website, will play host to the new Galaxy Note 8, a flagship smartphone that's been the subject of countless rumors and reports over the last several months. . . .

Camera

According to a slew of reports, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 will be the first from the company to come with a dual-lens rear-facing camera. The feature, which is available in Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, among other devices, will allow users to have more control over zooming features. It should also allow for more dynamic shots.