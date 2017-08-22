Iraqi forces retake three districts of IS bastion

They launched an offensive Sunday to recapture Tal Afar, once a key IS supply hub between Mosul -- around 70 kilometres (45 miles) further east -- and the Syrian border to the west.

IS fighters inside Tal Afar, estimated to number around 1,000, responded with artillery fire Tuesday as Iraqi forces massed outside the city.

Army, police and units of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition later took "full control" of the Al-Kifah, Al-Nur and al-Askari districts, the Hashed said.