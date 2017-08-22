Dozens reported dead in US-led strikes as battle nears Raqa heart - AFP

But as clashes approach central Raqa, monitors and activists have reported scores killed in intensifying coalition bombardment.

On Monday, US-led air strikes killed at least 42 civilians in several neighbourhoods of Raqa under IS control, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Nineteen children and 12 women were among the dead, the monitor said.

The Observatory said 167 civilians have been killed in coalition strikes since August 14, including 27 on Sunday.