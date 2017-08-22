Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 187 Seeds: 8956 Comments: 76172 Since: Mar 2007

Dozens reported dead in US-led strikes as battle nears Raqa heart - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:49 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

But as clashes approach central Raqa, monitors and activists have reported scores killed in intensifying coalition bombardment.

On Monday, US-led air strikes killed at least 42 civilians in several neighbourhoods of Raqa under IS control, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Nineteen children and 12 women were among the dead, the monitor said.

The Observatory said 167 civilians have been killed in coalition strikes since August 14, including 27 on Sunday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor