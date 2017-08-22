The mother has given birth to light-coloured joeys in the past.
"In veterinary science it’s often referred to as the 'silvering gene' where animals are born with white or very pale fur and, just like baby teeth, they eventually shed their baby fur and the regular adult colouration comes through," said the zoo's wildlife hospital director Rosie Booth in a statement.
Rare white koala born at Australian zoo - AFP
