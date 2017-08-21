Newsvine

Game of Thrones: See the Surprising Stunt That Injured the Hound

This post contains frank discussion of Season 7, Episode 6 “Beyond the Wall.” If you’re not caught up or don’t want to be spoiled, now would be the time to leave. Seriously, I won’t warn you again. Skedaddle. . . .

[Y]ou might have missed the one stunt that took a surprisingly terrible toll on series star Rory McCann, a.k.a. The Hound . . .

Well, let McCann himself explain. With one month to go shooting Season 7, the reclusive actor sat down with the Sydney Morning Heraldand gave an interview, published in early August, all while pressing an ice pack on what interviewer Benji Jones describes as “one of his tree-trunk legs.” McCann gave Jones some excuse or another for the injury before finally confessing: “O.K., it was from the show. I can‘t tell you exactly how, but I had this guy on my shoulder for days and days—it didn’t work with a dummy so I had to carry a real guy and we had to run and run. . .No wonder I’m f---ed.”

