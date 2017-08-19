I'm At the August 19 Boston Counter-Protest And Things are Really, Really ....

Something.

I dunno what. I wrote this article in the morning and scheduled it for noon.

If you really want to annoy an alt-Righty, calling them a Nazi doesn't do much good. It helps us feel good, because it's true, but the alt-Righties either revel in the appellation and troll you with it, or, they simply blame you for being too stupid to understand why they aren't neo-Nazis.

No, to get under their skin you can't reference 1930s Germany, have to reference 1860s America. They hate it when you trash the Confederacy. There's a reason why their most violent eruptions, like Charlottesville, are centered around what they perceive as dishonoring the Confederacy. Two reasons, actually.

First, using the Confederacy as their touchstone allows them to advance the cause of White Supremacy and the theory of racial superiority by burying it in all the bullshit the Confederates themselves buried it in, and that their Lost Causers buried it in for the century and a half since.

Second, and they have a point here, it allows them to style themselves as American "patriots" despite honoring treason, because the Confederacy is, at the end of the day, an American phenomenon. Quintessentially so. They can dismiss Nazi Germany references because it doesn't apply to them. Confederacy references do. And they can't dismiss those.

So. I was going to burn a Confederate flag at the counter-protest. But, I figured, that would just get me arrested and only last a minute anyway. So, I decided to make a poster of a burning Confederate flag. The actual pictures available of such pretty lousy, you could barely see either the flag, in some cases, or the flames in others. So I photoshopped a graphic together to make it look right.

It came out great. It it got my message across. But I was still dissatisfied because there was something missing. I always want a little wit in my signs and it didn't have any. It wasn't funny. So I pondered and pondered until it hit me: Why make a sign or a poster?

I will make a flag! And that will make it The "Burning-Confederate-Flag" flag. And it'll be the second "flag" that makes it funny.

So I bought a white canvas remnant at a fabric store and a couple of packets of tee-shirt transfers and made the flag. It came out great, so I stapled it to a stick and was feeling proud of myself:

So then I got to making a hands-free harness for my GoPro. I took the liner from the fake helmet I used for BLIZZARD JUNO, poked a hole in it, stuck the camera in, them screwed the anchor in on the other side:

I was all set a week ago. Until this Tuesday. When the Boston Police announced "No Flagpoles or sticks" allowed.

Well, shit, now what? Can't have a flag without a flagpole. So I pondered that for a day and decided to try to construct one out of cardboard giftwrap tubes. I cut one in half. I glued the flag to that, then cut a slit halfway down the full one and slipped the flag inside. Then I took the remaining half and cut that in half, slit those and attached them to the base of the flag to reinforce the most obvious weak point.

But then I needed to reinforce the top, so I used a toilet-paper roll as a cap. Then I thought, if I'm going to cap a cardboard flagpole, why not cap it with, you know, a cardboard flagpole cap? So I dug up a line-drawing of an eagle, colored it yellow glued it the toilet-paper roll and now I have to thank the Boston Police for making me do this because the cap just makes it. Perfect:

I'll write an article about the rally/counter-protest itself tomorrow and probably post it on Monday. And add tracking comments to this article while at the rally if I possibly can.