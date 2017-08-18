Raj all the rage as India marks 70 years of independence - AFP

Gurinder Chadha's "Viceroy's House" is released in India on Friday under the name "Partition: 1947" and tells the story of how India's last governor Lord Mountbatten oversaw the end of three centuries of British rule. . . .

Other Western movies to deal with the Raj era this year include "The Black Prince", which recreates the life of Duleep Singh, the last king of Punjab, who was deposed and taken to Britain as a child, never to return to his homeland.

Stephen Frears' "Victoria and Abdul" explores the true story of the unusual relationship between queen Victoria, played by Judi Dench, and a young Indian clerk, Abdul Karim.

"Viceroy's House" portrays the disastrous aftermath of partition when an untold number of people -- some estimates say up two million -- died in savage violence as Hindus and Muslims turned on one another.