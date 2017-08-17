Qatar welcomes Saudi 'political' decision to open border for hajj - AFP

"What matters to us is the bottom line, which is that our citizens now have a way to attend the hajj (pilgrimage), and we uphold our demand that hajj be spared politicisation and remain separate from our political issues," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Saudi Arabia has announced it would open the Salwa border crossing to Qatari pilgrims for the annual hajj pilgrimage to the city of Mecca, the birthplace of the Prophet Mohamed and Islam's holiest site, in the west of the kingdom.

The crossing had been sealed off for more than two months as a diplomatic crisis between the Saudi and Qatari governments has seen severe restrictions on travel imposed on citizens across the region.