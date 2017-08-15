Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 185 Seeds: 8938 Comments: 75940 Since: Mar 2007

Sheepish Aussie deputy PM drops Kiwi citizenship - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 3:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce revealed his New Zealand connection on Monday, sparking calls for him to stand down as it is illegal for dual citizens to sit in the Australian parliament. . . .

"We received verbal communication from New Zealand before question time that that has now been accepted and we're looking forward to the written advice turning up pronto," he said.

The development does not mean the end of the bizarre affair, which threatens Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's one-seat majority in parliament. . . .

The 50-year-old is best known internationally for threatening to euthanise Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo when they were brought into the country illegally.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor