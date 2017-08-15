Sheepish Aussie deputy PM drops Kiwi citizenship - AFP

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce revealed his New Zealand connection on Monday, sparking calls for him to stand down as it is illegal for dual citizens to sit in the Australian parliament. . . .

"We received verbal communication from New Zealand before question time that that has now been accepted and we're looking forward to the written advice turning up pronto," he said.

The development does not mean the end of the bizarre affair, which threatens Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's one-seat majority in parliament. . . .

The 50-year-old is best known internationally for threatening to euthanise Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo when they were brought into the country illegally.