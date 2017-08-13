Ruby the Cat, First of Her Name [Updated]

I present:

The Iron Recliner:

Ruby the Cat, One of No Tail, House Calico, First of her Name, Queen of the Lands beyond the Mailboxes, Devourer of Treats, Jumper of Highest Bookcases, Breaker of Wands and Mother of Windowsills.

Uh oh. She looks angry. How many will suffer to slake her thirst for vengeance?

I accidentally took a demon picture of Ruby (when the shades are up she has the best of both worlds, a Windowsill perch that's as soft as a pillow). Looking at cat pictures on the internet it seems demon pics are pretty common, so I thought, oh, that's funny, I think I'll photoshop that onto the Iron Throne:

Another demon pic

The first couple of tries came out terrible. Not even corny, like I like it. Just bad. But I was frustrated and stubborn, a bad combination, so I hit on the idea of an Iron Throne backdrop to fit the top of the recliner. Here it is:

An uncanny resemblance to Ceresi, doncha think?

Spent three-and-a-half hours on the damn thing, plus another half hour getting Ruby to pose in reasonable focus (that's not acting, she really was pissed off until she started earning treats for putting up with me).

On her throne looking down on her subjects and prisoners.

It came out way better in the pictures than in real life. It's too pixelated in places but you can't really tell that in the pics. These last two are by far the best poses but I hated the lighting. I took the lampshade off to get a cleaner look for the first two.

When they strike Coins of Gold to celebrate her reign, this is the pose they'll use.

UPDATE:

I figured after all that time I spent yesterday setting this up, I might as well get my money's worth, so I took a few more in natural light when the sun came around. The backlight on this one came out great:

She takes advice of Her Realm only from the finest Ministers of State. See Machiavelli in the shadows at the very top?

The funny thing is, when I put the backdrop up again she hopped right up there to investigate some more. The Crown suits her. As does the natural light: