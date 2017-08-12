Detroit Red Wings condemn use of logo in Charlottesville protest

As images began pouring out from violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, a familiar symbol showed up in an odd place. . . .
The Detroit Red Wings have released a statement condemning the use of their logo by white nationalists at a rally in Charlottesville, where the University of Virginia is located.
