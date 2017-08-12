Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 184 Seeds: 8932 Comments: 75882 Since: Mar 2007

Judge tosses DJ's suit against Taylor Swift in groping trial

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: APNews
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 5:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her claim.

Swift teared up as the judge read his decision and said there was no evidence of her actions being insincere. Afterward, her team smiled and embraced. Mueller’s side didn’t speak.

“I couldn’t be more proud to represent somebody like Taylor Swift who’s willing to step up in a situation like this,” attorney Douglas Baldridge said outside court.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor