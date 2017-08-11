GOP debates retroactive tax cuts

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and former Best Buy CEO Brad Anderson wrote in an op-ed in USA Today last week Congress needs to pass tax cuts by Thanksgiving that are retroactive to the start of 2017 in order for Republicans to keep their majorities in Congress.

“By 2018, the tax cuts will have spurred economic growth and wage increases, giving Republicans substantial momentum and a popular record of success to tout during their campaigns,” they wrote.