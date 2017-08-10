Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 184 Seeds: 8923 Comments: 75816 Since: Mar 2007

Turkey seeks arrest of 35 media workers over alleged Gulen links - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 3:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nine people have been detained so far, Anadolu news agency said, adding that the suspects were accused of using a messaging app allegedly used by Gulen to mobilise followers in Turkey and of belonging to a "terror" group. . . .

Those detained include a former columnist for the Turkiye daily Ahmet Sagirli and the current website editor at the leftist opposition Birgun daily Burak Ekici.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor