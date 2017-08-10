Nine people have been detained so far, Anadolu news agency said, adding that the suspects were accused of using a messaging app allegedly used by Gulen to mobilise followers in Turkey and of belonging to a "terror" group. . . .
Those detained include a former columnist for the Turkiye daily Ahmet Sagirli and the current website editor at the leftist opposition Birgun daily Burak Ekici.
Turkey seeks arrest of 35 media workers over alleged Gulen links - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 3:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment