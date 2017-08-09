Thousand migrants saved after being left in Niger desert: UN - AFP

"A total of 1,000 migrants have been rescued since April of this year in northern Niger by the (IOM's) search and rescue operations," the agency said.

"More dangerous routes are being used by smugglers," it said, after carrying out a six-day assessment of the Tenere desert and in Niger's border region with Libya, where migrants wait to cross the Mediterranean to get to Europe.

The IOM is running search and rescue operations under the so-called MIRAA project, funded by The Netherlands.