Trump White House quietly courts Democrats for tax overhaul

"We'd prefer bipartisan support for the tax plan," Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, said in an interview. "We still think we can earn the support of [Democrats] on the tax package."

At a mid-June dinner at the White House with four centrist House Democrats, President Donald Trump expressed interest in a bipartisan package combining tax reform with infrastructure spending, multiple sources said.

Since then, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and top White House staff have huddled with conservative Democrats in the Blue Dog Coalition and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.