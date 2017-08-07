Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 183 Seeds: 8915 Comments: 75674 Since: Mar 2007

You Could Have Blinked and Missed Noah Syndergaard's 'Game of Thrones' Cameo |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SI.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 3:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(Game of Thrones spoilers below, obviously.) . . .

Syndergaard didn’t get a speaking role like Ed Sheeran did, but he did get to take part in one of the best scenes of the season so far.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor