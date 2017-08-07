Caturday, Catunday, Catonday

Well, Caturday in Boston this month was postponed to Sunday by inclement weather. And GAME OF THRONES was on last night so I had to postpone writing about it to today.

Between the cats, PROTESTING DONALD TRUMP and SHAKESPEARE ON THE COMMON, I've been on Boston Common more in the last couple of months than I have in the last ten years combined. Turnout was pretty good, I thought. Couple hundred people and thirty or forty cats (each cat came with a full entourage plus people who just for the cats):

Caturday crowd on Boston Common

Here are the best pictures I have of the notable cats in attendance. This is Gizmo. He fat:

Gizmo. Last weighed in at 27 pounds, closer to 30 now they're guessing.

And this is Corky. A total ham. The instance I asked his human for permission to take a picture he launched into the high-quality #Pawwork:

That's what you call pawwork!

One of the stars of the day was an as-yet-unnamed two-week-old kitten. I got this shot by just reaching up and over and tapping the snap button fifteen times and hoping I got something. I did: Look at that teeny bottle!

Lunch time for kitty!

This is Buddy, the Wobbly Cat. I thought it was funny when I took the video, but then I went home and Googled it and found out it was a SERIOUS NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER and I thought that was very sad, but then I read the Wiki article and it turns out they can live normal, happy lifespans as long as you make appropriate arrangements, which these humans obviously had, so I felt better.

This is Buddy, the Wobbly Cat at Boston Caturday, August 7, 2017, Watch on YouTube

If you're wondering about RUBY THE CAT, she couldn't go. Her backstory, if you remember, includes the fact that she's terrible with other cats. Plus I haven't even yet considered trying to leash- and/or stroller-training her. But I don't think she'll let me publish this article without her, so here's a couple pics. First, doing her own pawwork:

Quadruple pawwork with lion's roar!

And finally, here she is through the cubby hole in my desk. She isn't doing anything special here, I just thought the shot came out good: