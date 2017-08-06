Disease gene 'edited' in human embryos in scientific first - AFP

The team's successful use of the CRISPR "gene editing" tool in viable embryos was hailed as a technical feat by outside experts, who called at the same time for deeper debate on the ethics of altering human DNA.

The lab-created, edited embryos were not allowed to develop beyond a few days, when they comprised a handful of cells.

Just over 72 percent of the embryos -- 42 out of 58 -- ended up being free of a heart disease-causing mutation carried in the DNA of the sperm used to create them, a team reported in the journal Nature.