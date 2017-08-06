US and China pressure North Korea after sanctions vote - AFP

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho (L) during their bilateral meeting (AFP Photo/STR)

Pyongyang's top envoy has so far avoided the media in Manila.

But in a characteristically fiery editorial before the latest sanctions were approved, the North's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned against US aggression.

"The day the US dares tease our nation with a nuclear rod and sanctions, the mainland US will be catapulted into an unimaginable sea of fire," it said.