Uber's search for a female CEO has been narrowed down to 3 men -

Seeded on Sat Aug 5, 2017 1:23 PM
But what if no women wanted the job?

That looks to be the case for Uber, the troubled ride-hailing company trying to replace deposed chief executive Travis Kalanick after a reign defined by highflying growth and a toxic brand of corporate machismo. In the wake of Kalanick's departure, a number of A-list female executives have made it clear they are not interested in the role.

