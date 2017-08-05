But what if no women wanted the job?
That looks to be the case for Uber, the troubled ride-hailing company trying to replace deposed chief executive Travis Kalanick after a reign defined by highflying growth and a toxic brand of corporate machismo. In the wake of Kalanick's departure, a number of A-list female executives have made it clear they are not interested in the role.
Uber's search for a female CEO has been narrowed down to 3 men -
