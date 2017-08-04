Get ready for the next smartphone smackdown between Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Note 8 - The Washington Post

So, what does this mean for consumers?

Chances are that if you've fallen into one camp or the other, nothing that leaked over the past week will change your mind about which phone you'd buy — unless your personal dealbreakers are the weird cutout at the top of the iPhone, or the position of the Note 8's fingerprint reader. Both companies appear to have listened to top complaints about their phones and, in some cases, taken them to heart.

But perhaps what's most striking about what we've learned so far is how similar these phones would be — especially if the iPhone adds features already offered on Samsung's devices, such as the edgeless screen and facial recognition.