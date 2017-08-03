With Qatar in crisis, 'Tamim the Glorious' rises as national emblem - AFP

"I have no words to describe what I feel when I see my illustration everywhere," says Ahmed al-Maadheed, who created his design hours after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5 for its alleged support for Islamist extremism and ties to Iran. Qatar has denied the allegations. . . .

The emir's profile, and the line "Tamim the Glorious" in intricate Arabic calligraphy, spread like wildfire in Qatar after a retweet by the emir's brother, finding its way into the streets as posters, stickers, flags and even jewellery.