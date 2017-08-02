Kushner dismissed the importance of historical context in negotiating peace in the region.
"You know everyone finds an issue, that, 'you have to understand what they did then,' and 'you have to understand that they did this.' But how does that help us get peace? Let's not focus on that. We don't want a history lesson. We've read enough books. Let's focus on how do you come up with a conclusion to the situation.
Kushner on Middle East: 'I don't know' what makes administration's approach unique
