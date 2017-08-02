Trump rips Congress, brags about deal-making prowess in Russian sanctions statement

And he was scathing in his criticism of a Congress controlled by his party.

"Congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking," he said. "By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together.

"The Framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President," he said. "This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice."

Despite the problems, he said, "I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity."