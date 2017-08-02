“Now the action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place, and the way they did, neither the president nor I were very happy about that,” Tillerson said. “We were clear that we didn't think it was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made. They made it in a very overwhelming way.”
Tillerson Says He and Trump Not 'Happy' About Russian Sanctions
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 4:28 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment