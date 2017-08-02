Tillerson Says Neither Trump Nor Him Happy About Anti-Russia Sanctions

"The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place and the way they did, neither the president nor I were very happy about that. We were clear that we didn't think it was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made, they made it in a very overwhelming way. I think the president accepts that, and all indications are he will sign that bill and then we'll just work with it…. We can't let it take us off track of trying to restore the relationship," Tillerson told reporters at a State Department press briefing.