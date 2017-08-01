Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones
The key question is how ostracism fits into the history of leprosy in Europe. Thanks in part to biblical injunctions that command those with leprosy to dwell outside the main camp — even though some scholars now believe that those words don't actually refer to the specific infection — leprosy in Christian societies has long been linked to separation of some sort. But, as Elma Brenner of the University of Cambridge explored in a 2010 paper in the journal History Compass, research has challenged the "predominant view" that sufferers in medieval Western European society were "excluded and stigmatized" the way the show's "stone men" are.
The Real History Behind That Gruesome Greyscale Treatment on Game of Thrones |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 4:57 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment