Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci From Communications Director Role -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 1:06 PM
“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

