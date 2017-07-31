Newsvine

China tells Trump not to link trade to North Korea - AFP

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Mon Jul 31, 2017
"We believe that the North Korea nuclear issue and China-US trade are two issues that are in two completely different domains," Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming told a press briefing, adding the issues "are not related, and should not be discussed together".

"In general, China-US trade, including mutual investment, is mutually beneficial, and both China and the United States have gained great profits from bilateral trade and investment cooperations," he said.

