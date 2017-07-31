"We believe that the North Korea nuclear issue and China-US trade are two issues that are in two completely different domains," Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming told a press briefing, adding the issues "are not related, and should not be discussed together".
"In general, China-US trade, including mutual investment, is mutually beneficial, and both China and the United States have gained great profits from bilateral trade and investment cooperations," he said.
China tells Trump not to link trade to North Korea - AFP
