How China's biggest bank became ensnared in a money laundering probe

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Mon Jul 31, 2017
Part 1: When Chinese residents of Spain needed to get piles of illicit cash back home, police allege, they found an accomplice in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Confidential court filings, including wiretap transcripts, detail how the bank allegedly helped launder hundreds of millions of euros.

