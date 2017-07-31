Part 1: When Chinese residents of Spain needed to get piles of illicit cash back home, police allege, they found an accomplice in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Confidential court filings, including wiretap transcripts, detail how the bank allegedly helped launder hundreds of millions of euros.
How China's biggest bank became ensnared in a money laundering probe
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 5:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment