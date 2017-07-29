Newsvine

Pakistani opposition leader derides ousted PM's choice of successor |

Pakistani opposition party leader Imran Khan on Saturday derided ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's choice of his brother to eventually succeed him, comparing the country's tradition of political dynasties to "a form of monarchy".

"Political parties don't have democracy in them. They are family parties ... Actually, it's like a form of monarchy," the former cricket star told Reuters in an interview.

