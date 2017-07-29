Newsvine

jfxgillis

Since: Mar 2007

Iran Guards report new incident with US Navy in Gulf - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Yahoo!
Seeded on Sat Jul 29, 2017 3:21 AM
Discuss:
"At 4 pm (1130 GMT) on Friday, the supercarrier USS Nimitz and its accompanying warship, while being monitored by the Guards' frigates, flew a helicopter near the Resalat oil and gas platform and approached the force's ships," the Guards said.

"The Americans in a provocative and unprofessional move, sent a warning message to the frigates and fired flares."

The Guards "ignored the unconventional move by the US ships and continued their mission, after which the supercarrier and its warship left the area," the statement added.

