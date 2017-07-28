How to make sense of human irrationality – Cecilia Heyes

Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber

THE ENIGMA OF REASON

A new theory of human understanding 396pp. Allen Lane. £25

In this crowded forest, Mercier and Sperber offer a fresh and promising response to evidence of human irrationality. They are dedicators who do not despair. Their headline claim is that reasoning is for “social consumption”. It is done by psychological processes that have been shaped by evolution to allow each of us to improve our beliefs and decisions, not by solitary effort, but through argument with others. Studies of human irrationality show that we are not good at producing reasons, but, Mercier and Sperber suggest, we are much better at evaluating them. I may not be able to see the beam in my own eye, but I can find the mote in yours. So, when we argue with one another, biases are corrected, sloppy thinking becomes more precise, and together we can formulate more accurate beliefs and make wiser decisions. Solitary reasoning can give us pleasure – hence the popularity of crossword and Sudoku puzzles – and when the lone reasoner imagines engaging with an opponent, in arg­u­mentative fantasy, solitary reasoning can make us a little wiser. But reasoning is not meant to be done alone in a room. From Mercier and Sperber’s evolutionary perspective, reasoning, like sex, works better when another person is involved.

One of the great strengths of this argumentative theory of reasoning is that it makes a clear, novel prediction: people will be better at evaluating than producing arguments.