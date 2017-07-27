Newsvine

'Romeo and Juliet' blends darkness, light in agile Boston Common production -

In Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s fleet, free-flowing “Romeo and Juliet’’ on Boston Common, director Allegra Libonati adroitly blends shadow and light to tell a story that is as much about young death as young love.

Spectral figures wander the stage as the play progresses. At the end of Act 1, Libonati crafts a striking tableau that starkly juxtaposes the competing strains of love and death: Juliet stands on her balcony, delivering a rhapsodic soliloquy of newfound passion (“Give me my Romeo”) while on the stage below her, a dead body is being borne away as Juliet’s grim-faced Nurse (Ramona Lisa Alexander) heads toward the girl, extending a hand that contains a bloody cloth.

