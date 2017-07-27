By morning, however, it was clear that the leak was no leak. Lorraine Woellert, Politico’s reporter on the story, explained that she simply requested the financial disclosure form through normal channels and was provided it by a government agency as required by federal law. Mr. Scaramucci deleted his Twitter message but posted a new one referring to a story by the news outlet Axios suggesting that he wanted Mr. Priebus investigated.
Scaramucci Hints Priebus Was Behind a Leak. But There Was No Leak. -
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 10:26 AM
