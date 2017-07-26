US-backed Syria force ousts IS from half of Raqa - AFP

The SDF "are now in control of 50 percent of Raqa city despite the fierce resistance mounted by IS", Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP. . . .

On Wednesday, a barrage of US-led air strikes across the city left at least 29 civilians dead, the British-based Observatory said.

"At least eight children are among the dead," Abdel Rahman said.

The SDF's Arab and Kurdish fighters first entered Raqa on June 6, seven months after launching their flagship offensive for the city -- called Operation Wrath of the Euphrates.