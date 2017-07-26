Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8867 Comments: 75243 Since: Mar 2007

US-backed Syria force ousts IS from half of Raqa - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 5:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The SDF "are now in control of 50 percent of Raqa city despite the fierce resistance mounted by IS", Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP. . . .

On Wednesday, a barrage of US-led air strikes across the city left at least 29 civilians dead, the British-based Observatory said.

"At least eight children are among the dead," Abdel Rahman said.

The SDF's Arab and Kurdish fighters first entered Raqa on June 6, seven months after launching their flagship offensive for the city -- called Operation Wrath of the Euphrates.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor