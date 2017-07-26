Russia warns US after House votes for new sanctions - AFP

Moscow responded angrily to the vote, with deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov insisting Washington had been warned "dozens of times" that any new sanctions would "not go unanswered".

"The authors and sponsors of this bill are taking a very serious step towards destroying the possibilities for normalising relations with Russia," he told state-run TASS news agency.

Key among the provisions is one that handcuffs the US president by complicating any unilateral efforts to ease penalties against Moscow in the future -- effectively placing him under Congress's watch.