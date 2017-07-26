Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8865 Comments: 75222 Since: Mar 2007

Russia warns US after House votes for new sanctions - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 4:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Moscow responded angrily to the vote, with deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov insisting Washington had been warned "dozens of times" that any new sanctions would "not go unanswered".

"The authors and sponsors of this bill are taking a very serious step towards destroying the possibilities for normalising relations with Russia," he told state-run TASS news agency.

Key among the provisions is one that handcuffs the US president by complicating any unilateral efforts to ease penalties against Moscow in the future -- effectively placing him under Congress's watch.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor