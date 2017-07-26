Exclusive: Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London

The three London-based banking sources all work in the business of selling European government debt and have frequent discussions with European government officials. They declined to be named as those discussions are confidential.

The bankers said EU authorities were looking at imposing similar rules to those the United States which require primary dealers in U.S. Treasuries to have operations in the country.

They said it was too early to say how much of banks' operations would be required to move, but that it could involve all primary dealing jobs as well as some jobs in associated services, such as fixed-income sales and distribution, and money-market trading.