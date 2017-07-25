Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8860 Comments: 75207 Since: Mar 2007

Boy Scouts of America distances itself from President Trump's controversial speech

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 12:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“The Boys Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy,” the statement said.

“The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party of specific policies.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor