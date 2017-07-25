“The Boys Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy,” the statement said.
“The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party of specific policies.”
Boy Scouts of America distances itself from President Trump's controversial speech
