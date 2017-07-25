Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8856 Comments: 75192 Since: Mar 2007

What To Know About Shakespeare On The Common — And Why To Take The Kids | The ARTery

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: WBUR
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 7:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

They'll understand more than you think. Yes, the language takes a bit of getting used to — for everybody. Even the artistic director of the august Royal Shakespeare Company, Gregory Doran, says he’s always lost for the first 10 minutes or so, until he adjusts to the rhythm and vocabulary. But if you relax and let it wash over you, you’ll get into the flow soon enough.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor