Saudi, allies unveil Qatar 'terrorist' blacklist - AFP

Tuesday's list blacklisted nine charity and media organisations and nine individuals "directly or indirectly linked to Qatari authorities" as "terrorist", read a joint statement released by the four states.

"We expect Qatari authorities to take the next step and prosecute the terrorist groups and people," the statement said. . . . .

The four governments on Tuesday blacklisted three organisations based in Yemen and six based in Libya accusing them of ties to Al-Qaeda.

They also blacklisted three Qataris, three Yemenis, two Libyans and a Kuwaiti they said were implicated in "fundraising campaigns to support (former Al-Qaeda affiliate) Al-Nusra Front and other terrorist militias in Syria".

