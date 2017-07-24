In response to some “truly weird” recent reports about the long-awaited sixth novel in the epic A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series, Martin wrote on his blogthat “I don’t know which story is more absurd – the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages”.
Both, the author added, are “equally false and moronic”.
Game of Thrones: Winds of Winter could be out in 2018, says George RR Martin |
